How to talk to your younger kids about the election

Actress Clare Niederpruem stopped by to tell us all about the open casting call for new feature film, "Once I Was Engaged"! This is the sequel to popular local film, "Once I was a Beehive." For those that might not be familiar with this project, Clare shares what the movie is about, and the type of talent they're looking for.

Reprising the role of Bree, her character takes on the topic of marriage in this one. If you've got the acting bug, she's telling you what roles are available and how to submit an audition video. This movie is directed by Maclain Nelson, and has been described as "The LDS version of My Big Fat Greek Wedding", production begins next month.