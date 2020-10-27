How to talk to your younger kids about the election

  • On Good Things Utah today – How to talk to your younger children about the upcoming election. Surae has ideas for us, everything from coloring pages to board games.
  • Plus, Oprah shares her go-to book selections for a turbulent time. She didn’t choose a new author this year – she went to old favorites including “The Power of Now” and “Song of Solomon”. We’ll tell you what else she’s reading.
  • And as if this year could get any weirder, Cow Cuddling is now a trend? Reagan tells us why hugging a cow might be the perfect way to calm your nerves and stress.
  • Finally, games are making a huge comeback – when it comes to toys, board games and Barbies, sales are through the roof! We’ll tell you what families are loving to do together during the pandemic. Hope you join us for the fun first hour of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

