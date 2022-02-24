Andrea Parady is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who joined us on the show today to help viewers know how to have conversations with their partners about sex.

Parady says that talking about sex is crucial to the health of a relationship. It can be difficult to get right to the point of conflict in therapy, so Parady asks about the couple’s experience with sex in the first session. She says that it tells a lot about what is going on in their relationship right off the bat. Talking about sex with your partner can create a more fulfilling sex life, increase closeness, reduce fear/anxiety, and creates opportunities to identify and work on differences and problems.

Something that often makes conversations about sex difficult is that the topic is uncomfortable or taboo. However, Parady suggests that if you are having sex, you should be able to talk about it. She recommends starting the conversation with simple questions about how each partner is feeling about sex.

Parady also says to let it be humorous and awkward, your comfort will grow as you continue talking. Plan on it being an ongoing discussion. Don’t try to cover it all the first time. The hosts also touched on the importance of the timing of these conversations. Parady suggests talking about it at lunch or in the morning when emotions are not high.

Normalizing conversations around sex has been shown to resolve problems. Parady works with couples at Covenant Sex Therapy. They have locations all over Utah.

Website: Covenant Sex Therapy

Phone: 385-312-9844

Instagram: @covenanttherapy

