SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — While this time of year can be fun for some, the spooky scary things can be a little too frightening for others.

Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an Adjunct Professor in Family Studies, a parenting expert, and a mom of four. She joined Good Things Utah on the show to discuss how parents can help their kids by protecting, tuning in, connecting, and soothing their children before, during, and after they see something scary.

Dr. Langeveld mentions that you can pre-screen content/events before, so you can protect them from seeing something scary. She then gave tips to know if your child is scared or just having fun by tuning into their behavior and responses.

If your child is scared, connect with them in nonverbal and verbal ways to soothe them. You should co-regulate the fear through validation and making sense of their experience.

She reminds us to have fun with fear, spookiness, and uncertainty. Part of the fun of Halloween is stepping into unsettling feelings and learning that we can still be okay and find safety. It’s good emotional learning when it’s managed and doesn’t go too far.

For more parenting tips, you can connect with Alisa on Instagram @10MinutesTogether