How to take your power back after being betrayed

It can be a devastating feeling when you’re betrayed by someone, whether it’s a friend or a family member. Rob Sitstins is back to show us how to take our power back after being betrayed.

You take full accountability for that betrayal. When Rob looks back at a situation where he feels like he has been betrayed, there are five places he didn’t check-in.

1- ignoring red flags
2- desperate for a situation to work out
3- just following ego
4- set false expectations on people
5- didn’t follow my intuition

