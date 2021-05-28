How to take your power back after being betrayed

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It can be a devastating feeling when you’re betrayed by someone, whether it’s a friend or a family member. Rob Sitstins is back to show us how to take our power back after being betrayed.

You take full accountability for that betrayal. When Rob looks back at a situation where he feels like he has been betrayed, there are five places he didn’t check-in.

1- ignoring red flags

2- desperate for a situation to work out

3- just following ego

4- set false expectations on people

5- didn’t follow my intuition

Find Rob online, IG, and TikTok