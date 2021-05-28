How to take your power back after being betrayed

It can be a devastating feeling when you’re betrayed by someone, whether it’s a friend or a family member. Rob Sitstins is back to show us how to take our power back after being betrayed.
You take full accountability for that betrayal. When Rob looks back at a situation where he feels like he has been betrayed, there are five places he didn’t check-in.
1- ignoring red flags
2- desperate for a situation to work out
3- just following ego
4- set false expectations on people
5- didn’t follow my intuition
Find Rob online, IG, and TikTok