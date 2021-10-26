How to support mother’s experiencing a loss

In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we have LaVonne Wells Sandberg in the studio with Surae discussing how you can be there for a parent who’s experiencing a loss. Sandberg is a spiritual teacher who shared a personal story today in hopes to help others.

Sandberg reminds us that every mother’s journey is different no matter what stage of pregnancy or infancy the loss took place. She takes us on a mindful approach on how to support and ‘love on’ mothers who experienced this type of loss. She also emphasized how important this topic is and that there are so many parents who’ve gone through this pain.

Sandberg took us back to the moment on Saint Patrick’s Day in 2000 when she lost her baby girl. She only had five months with her daughter after she was born with many health issues. She said being a spiritual coach and helping other mothers in similar situations has helped her grieve over the years and she knows her daughter is always with her.

Everyone grieves in different ways so Sandberg is giving advice on what to say and what not to say. The first being “god needed her back,” since it can feel cruel even if it’s said with good intentions. Another phrase she mentioned that’s hard to hear is “I’m sorry,” which is because while they’re showing sympathy is somewhat feels like you need to console them. She says how important it is just to be there for them and ask what they need and want. You can then be ready to offer support when they need it.

Sandberg is hosting an Open Heart Discussion and Grief Support on Nov. 9 from 6:30 – 8 pm for anyone who could use support which is free on zoom and you can register on her website. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook for more information.