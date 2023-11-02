- November is National Family Caregivers month and it’s a time to recognize and honor caregivers and the tireless work they do everyday. McCall Lyons from the Children’s Center Utah joined us this morning to talk about the support that caregivers need.
- She says this month is significant because, “One of the primary goals of this month is to raise awareness about the role of family caregivers and the critical work they do, so by shining a spotlight on their efforts, we can foster a deeper understanding of the challenges they face and the support they need.” Caregivers are unpaid professionals who are often friends or family who care for older adults, people who care for older adults with dementia and/or similar diseases, older adults who care for young children, and adults who care for their adult children that have disabilities.
- Caregiving can be physically and emotionally demanding, and caregivers often experience stress, burnout, and isolation. During this month, we acknowledge these struggles and emphasize the importance of self-care for caregivers.
- Lyons also wants to highlight government initiatives and policies that aim to support family caregivers, such as the National Family Caregiver Support Program. She stressed the importance of neighbors, friends, and community members reaching out to caregivers they know to offer assistance and respite. And finally Lyons emphasizes the need for caregivers to prioritize their own well-being. This includes seeking respite, taking breaks, and accessing support services. Practicing self-compassion is another important way to support wellbeing, and treating one’s own self with kindness, patience, and grace. For more information visit childrenscenterutah.org
