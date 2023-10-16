- If striking a pose in front of the camera strikes you as unnatural, we have help for you this morning. Laura Kinser from Kinser Studios at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City joined us to give inside photographer tips on how to take the best headshot.
- Kinser says everybody needs a great picture of themselves (ie a headshot), whether it’s for social media, or just to have when you need it, and the family photographer is probably not your best option. She says they are often not trained in focusing on individuals building their own confidence and feeling good in front of the camera. It’s important to have a connection with your photographer.
- Kinser says as far as posing, put your chin out to get rid of any shadows underneath and then sit back on your heels, don’t lean forward. A natural smile is best so the right lighting is key. She says she recently worked with Utah’s 40 Over 40 because she especially likes to help women feel their very best in front of the camera.
- If you would like to book Laura Kinser for your next headshot, mention that you saw her on Good Things Utah!
