How to stop yelling at your kids

Justin Fry, Pro Bono Initiative Fellow and Clinic Student Director joined us in studio to talk details of their weekly pro bono rainbow law clinic for LGBTQ, and Pro Bono services in general.

The S.J. Quinney College of Law wants to be a good community partner. They care about the State of Utah and want to help those in need of legal service gain access to exclusive legal knowledge. They are committed to achieving this end by providing several different legal clinics that aim to serve disadvantaged or vulnerable members of our community. Those who are in need, either because of vulnerability, disadvantage, or lack of privilege.

At Rainbow Law specifically, they try to help LGBTQ+ members in need. Typically, this means helping clients with completing their name or gender marker change forms. It can be an intimidating process because of the cultural change, personal life changes, and legal requirements that stand against them, and the volunteers serve to help ease this process as much as possible. Additionally, we offer a welcoming space for any LGBTQ+ members to bring any other legal issues they may have.