How to stop yelling at your kids

We always love having Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, PhD of 10 Minutes Together in studio! An adjunct professor in family studies, this parent expert is a mom of four. “10 Minutes Together” teaches real parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection, can be found online. IG @10minutestogether
Alisa tells us parents can yell less at their kids by using a parenting stress-response plan.
- SET UP: Parenting is stressful. A lot of parents yell during moments of stress, especially if they were yelled at in our homes growing up. Nearly every mom wants to yell less. It’s a hard cycle to break but it is possible! With some mindfulness and a plan, parents can yell less.
- A STOP-YELLING PLAN: A stop-yelling plan starts BEFORE we are yelling. It’s worth the work to consider and note, WHY we yell and WHEN we yell. We can prevent yelling by identifying and addressing our triggers. For example, what moments are most stressful? What can we do to improve those moments BEFORE yelling?
- YELLING INTERVENTION:
- But sometimes we yell. And sometimes we aren’t ready to dive deep into the precursors of our yelling. Sometimes we are in crisis and just want to stop yelling.
- Good parenting is not about how our children behave, it’s about how WE behave. In moments of stress, we have our most important parenting moments.
- Use a Parent Stress-Response Plan
- STEP 1: PAUSE. Take a breath. Look at your child. Wait in silence.
- STEP 2: RE-CENTER. Repeat a parenting phrase or mantra to draw you back to this moment. This is mindfulness. This brings your attention to your actions and feelings and priorities, right now. Examples.
- STEP 3: RESPOND. Choose a deliberate response. Connect first. Correct later.
- AFTER: If you do boil over and yell, its okay. Give yourself some grace and forgiveness. Its never too late to try again. It is important step is to REPAIR and reconnect. This is where some of our deepest most connected moments can be found. When you are calm. Seek out your child. Be accountable. Express love. Apologize. Connect. Teach later.
- NO Yell Challenge: Alisa is teaching a free No Yell Challenge beginning Feb 22. You will walk through the prevention, intervention and repair from yelling. Sign up through Instagram.