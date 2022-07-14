- On Good Things Utah this morning – No one escapes this world without a regret or two. Time and time again, when we hear the final regrets of the dying, they’re not about wishing they’d made money or worked more hours. They’re almost always about wishing they had the self-confidence to pursue their dreams or the time to stay in touch with loved ones. Recently, A Plus in partnership with Strayer University’s Ideal Year Initiative, put up a chalkboard on a New York City street and asked passersby to write down their biggest regrets. The people who wrote on the blackboard were from different walks of life, but their regrets were alarmingly similar:
- “Burning bridges”
- “All the self hatred i Put my body through”
- “Dropping out of school”
- “Not following my artistic passions”
- “Never speaking up”
- “not being a better friend”
- And everyone knows that thinking before acting is wise but when does our thinking actually become debilitating? With too much thinking, negative thoughts can begin creeping in that shed doubt and promote fear. Our thinking becomes negative when we begin to focus on all of the what-if scenarios or we begin to fear a bad outcome with our plans. Since there is no way to predict the future, a person can begin to feel totally out of control. This only intensifies the downward spiral of thoughts. Then, our insecurities and lack of confidence can take hold and squash all of our original good ideas and plans. So how do you get out of your head? Tune in or click here for more: https://parade.com/living/how-to-stop-overthinking
- At the end of the show – Keeping our minds healthy and strong, whether through diet, exercise, or completing some mental challenges, becomes more and more important as we age. But doing so doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. In fact, all it takes is five minutes a day writing with a non-dominant hand. In a study published in the academic journal Neuropsychologia, scientists observed the impact that using a non-dominant hand for everyday tasks could have on brain health. Among the global population, about 9 in 10 people are right-handed, so the experiment focused on participants switching sides to use their left hands. After 10 days of writing exercises, researchers discovered that 89 percent of subjects saw increased speed, accuracy, and smoothness in their left hands, and 71 percent continued to see improvements six months after the experiment ended. We’ll tell you what it means for your mental health and dive into more of today’s Hot Topics this morning on GTU.