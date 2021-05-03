How to stop feeling guilty about all that screen time

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Have a swimming pool that you’d like to rent? There’s a new website for that! A retired teacher just created a site called Swimply – it’s like an AIRBNB for pools. In just a four month span, the man booked 500 reservations and earned close to fifty thousand dollars! He says so far this summer he already has 250 reservations lined up. Brian tells us how you can book it too.
- Plus, have you been feeling guilty about all of your kids’ screen time? Take a deep breath and shift your focus from the quantity of screen time to the quality. Think about how you can make your family’s screen time as productive and beneficial as possible. One of the best things you can do for your kids is to encourage them to make good use of their screen time. Spending hours at a time on social media or playing video games isn’t healthy. What is? Letting their interests, creativity and curiosity drive their non-school related screen activities. You can engage in these activities with them, when family bonding time is called for, or suggest they check them out on their own.
- And baby oh baby! We have the top names of 2021 among the visitors to baby name site Nameberry and they include Luna and Arlo, Ava and Milo. Those names attract the interest of parents around the world, not just in English-speaking countries but from Spain to South Africa, Israel to China!
- Finally, how to have an Apology Dinner. And what exactly is that? Surae says it’s less about the food and more about the conversation – she explains for us! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.