How to stop feeling guilty about all that screen time

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – One year after being serenaded by singer Alex Boyé while receiving treatment for COVID-19, Ana Lucio is returning to the hospital to reunite with Boyé and her caretakers.

At this time in 2020, Lucio was the longest-standing COVID-19 patient, having spent over two months at Lakeview Hospital. After spending six weeks under hospital care, including time on a ventilator, Lucio was allowed to step outside for a concert featuring Boyé.