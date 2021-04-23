How to stop being ‘phubbed’ and helpful tips for parenting adult children

- Coming up on Good Things Utah this morning – Are you frustrated with cell phone usage by friends and family? You are not alone! In a 2017 Baylor University study of 143 people in romantic relationships, 70 percent of participants said that cell phones “sometimes,” “often,” “very often” or “all the time” interfered in their interactions with their partners. Anyone who’s ever had to bite their tongue through dinner with a phone-obsessed friend knows it’s a sizable problem in platonic relationships, too. As we slowly ease back into something resembling pre-pandemic life, we can expect to get phubbed all the more by friends, family and co-workers. Nicea has tips on how to talk about it in a productive manner. If you’d like to read more click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-to-talk-wont-put-phone-down_l_607dfda0e4b0df3610bf15fb
- Plus, Birkenstocks or squishy slides? For supermodels, the answer to the last question has been made abundantly clear over the past few weeks: Plush, cushy slides are in! We’ll show you the affordable style that everyone is slipping their feet into.
- And in today’s Parenting Moment, Ali shares tips for getting along with your adult children. It’s one of the most difficult-and yet least discussed-life transitions facing today’s boomers. Toddler tantrums and teen hormones were no picnic, but there is an abundance of resources available for those stages of parenting-not so much for how to parent adult children, though. That’s why we’ve created this guide. Use this as a resource hub and reference it for tools, tips, and strategies so you can better navigate this challenging time in your adult children’s lives. Click here for more info: https://extramile.thehartford.com/family/parenting/parenting-adult-children/
- We end today’s show in our ABC4 Backyard with ideas on how to get outside with your families this spring – including a movie night in your own backyard! Hope you tune into the second hour of GTU this morning.