- On Good Things Utah this morning – Consumer prices on food experienced the largest annual increase in over four decades since February 1981, with costs skyrocketing 10.4% in the 12-month period ending June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Within the “food at home” category — grocery store food products purchased for cooking or eating at home — prices rose 12.2% over the last year, the largest increase since 1979. Here are the top tips to staying on a budget in the grocery store:
- Eat vegetarian
- “You might find that poultry, meats, and fish have increased more in price than vegetables and other items, like rice and pasta,” Bodge said. “If that’s the case in your area, you could save a bundle by eating vegetarian a couple of nights a week.”
- Use coupon sites to save
- “You might think of coupon sites for clothing and tech, but not for food, when in fact coupon sites like CouponCabin.com have offers for grocery delivery, like $25 off $35 or more at Instacart or $55 off $99 or more,” she said of the simple at-your-fingertips savings option.
- Don’t buy pre-cut produce
- Buy fruits and vegetables whole and prepare them at home. “You’re paying for labor when you buy pre-cut,” she explained.
- Eat vegetarian
- Plus, a former flight attendant has revealed why she never boards a flight without packing her own snacks and always declines a tea or coffee when travelling. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal the five things she will never get caught out doing during a flight after working in the industry for six years. Number one on her list is to never board a plane without packing some snacks. ‘You never know what is going to happen,’ she said. She also revealed she would never drink hot water on an airplane – which means tea and coffee are out of the question. ‘The reason being is because those water tanks are never cleaned. They are disgusting,’ she said. ‘The kettles are cleaned in between flights but the whole (coffee) machines are never cleaned… and they’re by the lavatories,’ she added. This has been backed up by the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center at the City University of New York who did a study on the ‘drinkability’ of airplane water.
- And someone over at NASA decided that everyone needed to be reminded that the universe is vast and unending, filled with the terrifying mysteries of the unknown. So naturally, the NASA Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip of what a black hole sounds like. “The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel,” the tweet states. “A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound. Here it’s amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!” The audio you’re hearing above is from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA. The black hole is emitting pressure waves that scientists were able to translate into a note, which was then translated into a sound humans could hear. The result is very much giving the Annihilation score, or something Christopher Nolan is scrambling to sample in his next sonically driven film!
- At the end of the show – Stress. Ah yes, good old stress. Can’t live with it, and the most stressed zodiac signs can’t ever seem to get away from it. Major stressors include money, love, appearance, deadlines, and, of course, acceptance from others. What stresses us out differs from person to person, and a whole lot of that rides on which zodiac sign we are born under — as well as just how well (or poorly) you tend to deal with that stress. We are sharing the most stressed zodiac signs this morning. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.