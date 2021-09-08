Child development and parent expert, Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld stopped by today to share her secrets on how to stay motivated as a parent. She’s a mom of 4 and also an adjunct professor in Family Studies at the University of Utah.

Langeveld emphasizes how modern parenting is unrelenting and how easy it is for moms to burn themselves out. She talks about “Parenting Essentialism – Parenting less…but better” which means you don’t have to do it all.

Her advice is to focus on what is most essential and what has the greatest impact on child development.

Take a look at her tips below:

First – BASIC CARE physical health, safety, cognitive health and growth, social and emotional care

Second – CONNECTION meaningful, fully present, parent-to-child



To get more advice, follow her on Instagram and join her online parenting class which starts in October!