Record heat has been cooking large swaths of the U.S. as well as Europe and China, and the hottest part of summer is still ahead. For most people, that means much more time spent as a sweaty, sticky mess. "We're seeing the hottest summers in recorded history, multiple years in a row," says Dr. Grant Lipman, an emergency physician and founder of the Global Outdoor Emergency Support (GOES) Health app. "This is an issue for all different demographics and walks of life." Being really hot can be unpleasant and irritating; research has linked high temperatures to aggression and violence, as well as worse life satisfaction. It can also be dangerous: Extreme heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the U.S. each year, claiming about 158 lives per year nationwide over the past 30 years. Experts say if possible:
- Avoid exercising at certain times. Heat tends to peak during the afternoon, so plan your outdoor activities in the morning. Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, a sports medicine specialist in Highland Village, Texas, coaches the athletes she works with to practice in the early morning. It also usually gets cooler in the evenings.
- Dress right. Prioritize light, loose clothing with built-in UV protection, advises Amy Acton, a former nurse who’s CEO of the non-profit Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. (People with severe burns often lose their ability to sweat, which means survivors are prone to heat exhaustion and heatstroke and have to be extra careful in the sun.) “There’s so much happening in textiles and fabrics these days to help us stay cool,” she says. “The science behind that has come a long way.” Look for clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of at least 30; that will help prevent some of the sun’s rays from penetrating the fabric. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, UPF 50 blocks 98% of the sun’s rays, greatly reducing the risk of sun damage and skin disease.
- Start your day well-hydrated. If you’re thirsty—and especially if you become dehydrated—”you’re not going to be able to sweat as much as you possibly can,” which means you won’t cool down as efficiently, Massey says. Make a point to stay hydrated, and if you’ve been exercising outdoors, drink about as much as you lost in sweat plus a little more, she advises.
- Plus, state fairs mean Ferris wheels, giant turkey legs, a visit from the world’s smallest horse, and, of course, the chance to try your hand at winning the carnival games that line the midway. If you love playing these games at the state fair, but usually find yourself walking away from the booths empty-handed or with a dinky Chinese finger trap as a consolation prize, then this post is for you. Step right up, gentlemen! Today you’re going to learn the secrets to beating the carnies and winning a giant stuffed animal for your gal. Assume most games are gaffed. Gaffed is carnie speak for rigged. Gaffs in midway games lie on a spectrum that ranges from “nudge, nudge, wink, wink” to downright criminal. Most gaffs don’t make the games impossible to win. They just make you work harder. For example, it’s common knowledge that the basketball rims at carnival free throw shooting games are usually smaller than regulation-size and bent into an oblong shape to appear larger in the front. Moreover, the baskets are often hung higher than regulation basketball goals. You can still make a basket, it just take a bit more skill and finesse. Bottom line, if a game looks really easy to win, assume that something’s been gaffed to make it harder.
Tonight's big event at the Utah State Fair is Horse Pulling and we are talking to the man behind the horses. You will be shocked at how much weight these incredible animals can pull!