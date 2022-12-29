- Nicea brought her oldest daughter Natalie to the show today to talk fashion. Natalie is in her second year studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She says 2023 is less about trends, the latest style and buying the latest new item. This next year in fashion is more about those wardrobe staples. The pieces in your closet that last. Pieces you can build on and still confidently wear year after year. Natalie says here is where to start:
- 1- Accessories. This is something you can have fun with. Change up the little details like necklaces, scarves and headbands to make a big impact.
- 2- Knitwear. Invest in scarves, sweaters and items that will stand the rest of time. Knitwear is making a big comeback in 2023.
- 3- Shoes. These should last more than one season. Comfort and versatility is the name of the game for the upcoming year.
- If you would like to follow Natalie for more fashion tips, she’s on Instagram: @nats.style
How to stay away from trends in 2023 and choose wardrobe staples
by: Nicea DeGering
