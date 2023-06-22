SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld joined our hosts to explain how to squash siblings’ squabbles. Langeveld is an Adjunct Professor in Family Studies at the University of Utah, a coach, a parenting expert, and a mom of 4. Langeveld founded “10 Minutes Together” where she teaches online sessions of parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connections.

We discussed the importance of sibling conflict and how to use this as a learning tool. Parents should help kids learn to argue well, and focus on the importance of positive interactions.

Remember, it is okay if kids fight, it’s normal and valuable. Sibling squabbles are a powerful way for children to learn about long-lasting relationships. It’s important to coach kids through conflict while validating their feelings and giving each child a chance to speak.

Check out Langeveld’s Instagram to learn more about her and how to squash sibling squabbles.