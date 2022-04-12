April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, Laurieann Thorpe joined us on the show today to join together in prevention initiatives.

Statistics show that one in seven children will be sexually abused, and most often it is by someone the child knows personally. Fortunately, this number is decreasing in Utah, and that is because of the effort to spread awareness and prevention.

It is important to know developmentally appropriate behavior. Thorpe shared a diagram that explains this further. Download “Developmental. Sexual Behavior Tool” and “Family Safety Plan Template” at https://pcautah.org

The best way to prevent this from happening to a member of your family is to create a family safety plan. Share it with the adults that spend time with your children. Talk earlier and more often and openly with your kids.

Pinwheels and lapel pins can be purchased at shop.pcautah.org

Facebook: @PreventChildAbuseUtah

Instagram: @PreventChildAbuseUtah

TikTok: @PCAUtah

Website: PCAUtah.org