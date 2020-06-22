How to soothe a bad sunburn

- On Good Things Utah today – You might need to stand up while you read this! A new study says the more you sit, the more health issues you may face. We’ll tell you why. And when it comes to being the coolest house on the block, how are kids judging you? A quick neighborhood survey says – it’s all about the snacks! And Surae is back in town after taking GTU on the road to Southern Utah last weekend, but she came back with a sunburn. Dermatologists to the rescue! Here are the best ways to soothe that burning skin:
- Amara Organics Aloe Vera
Amara Organics Aloe Vera
$17.95 “This is a great product for relief of mild to moderate sunburns. It has a lightweight formulation and absorbs easily. It’s formulated without added alcohol, color or fragrances, so it’s especially helpful for those with sensitive skin,” said Dr. Bobby Y. Reddy, an instructor in dermatology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
WALMART $13.74
“When someone gets a bad sunburn, I usually recommend staying out of the sun completely to let it heal,” said board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Baxt, who runs BAXT CosMedical in Bergen County, New Jersey. “If you start to blister, Aquaphor is a great option.”
- Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration After Sun Lotion
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration After Sun Lotion
$6.92 WALMART
“The aloe in this after-sun lotion helps soothe and cool down the body. It also has shea butter to moisturize and hydrate the skin after you’ve been out in the sun for an extended period of time,” said Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified New York City dermatologist and author of the book “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist.”