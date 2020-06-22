How to soothe a bad sunburn

Peekabo Canyon in Kane County is a hike for nearly any age, and with views this spectacular, you're going to want to plan your trip asap! Coral Cliff Tours of Kanab is a wonderful company that will pick you up, and expertly get you safely over the sandy roads to your stunning destination. Jeff and Julie were wonderful guides, the perfect pair to lead the adventure.

"Do your research, and know what you're doing before you try it. If you're not comfortable, don't try it, because it can be dangerous out there", says Jeff. Julie tells us the view of Peekavbo Canyon is special, the formations in the rock having been created over millions of years! People come to see this from all over the world.