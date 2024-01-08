SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As people ring in the New Year, they will also plan on resolutions to better their lives with losing weight being the most popular. The majority of people will fail, and most will give up on this goal before the month of February.

Health experts say there’s a variety of reasons for this which include setting unrealistic expectations and only focusing on overall weight instead of other important health milestones.

While a healthy weight is important for people to maintain, Jake Veigel, MD, a sports medicine physician at Intermountain Health’s Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness Center, says there are several measurable factors which can determine a person’s improving level of health.

“Weight can fluctuate for a lot of reasons and just because someone is losing pounds doesn’t mean their overall health is improving,” said Jake Veigel, MD, a sports medicine physician at Intermountain Health’s Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness Center. “By measuring success beyond just weight, people can reach important health goals even when their weight loss stops.”

Change can be hard, but the team of experts at the Intermountain Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness Center can help you make those changes to improve your overall health, one small step at a time.

“Your health is the priority, which means your needs come first. You’ll work with experts who listen to your goals and then give you the best tools to help you improve your health,” said Dr. Veigel. “We can be your one-stop shop for health and wellness by meeting you where you are and working with you to embrace the change that will help you feel better.

This in-depth testing includes measuring metabolism, body fat, and fitness level. This type of testing can give a broader range of health markers to help patients set goals. The assessment also includes meeting with counselors, nutritionists, and exercise specialists who can help build a personalized plan for a patient.

An important first step for anyone is meeting with a health provider and receiving a physical. Dr. Veigel says an annual checkup can help with guidance on becoming healthier and tests for important health markers like cholesterol, kidneys, and A1C levels which checks for diabetes and prediabetes.

“Everyone’s body type is different, and an assessment is a great first step in setting realistic and achievable goals,” said Dr. Veigel. “People are more likely to stick to a plan that’s unique to them and not one size fits all.”

Along with an assessment Dr. Veigel says there are tips people can use to improve their health:

Picking obtainable goals will keep people motivated and allow them to change slowly over time. Picking health goals that are too big can leave people frustrated and they often give up.

Do exercises you enjoy because people are more likely to stick with them if it doesn’t seem like a chore.

Avoid diets and look at nutrition as long-term change to adopting healthier eating habits. By avoiding heavy restriction on food people are more likely to stick with healthier eating if they can still enjoy other foods they like in moderation.

Remember that consistency is more important than perfection. People will hit bumps along their health journey but sticking with it and making even small progress will lead to better overall habits in the future.

To book a Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness Center Assessment or see other programs offered click here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.