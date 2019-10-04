How to see all your favorite Disney stories

The Tuacahn Amphitheater in Irvins, Utah is home to all your favorite Disney shows. The 2019 Amphitheater Broadway shows end on October 26th! Don’t miss your chance to see Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Disney’s When You Wish, and The Sound of Music.

Disney’s When You Wish features all your favorites in one night of entertainment! Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Moana, Tangled, The Jungle Book, Hercules, Pocahontas, Mulan, Snow White and many more come to life among the beautiful redrock setting.

Evenings are cool and comfortable in the canyon in October and with shows times starting at 7:30pm, you and your family won’t have to stay up too late.

Go experience the wonderful Tuacahn Amphitheater and save 30% on Disney’s When You Wish, Monday through Thursday performances, now through Oct 24.

Buy tickets now and use promo code 30GTU!

This story contains sponsored content