How to score free dental screening and cleanings for your kids

Roseman University is providing dental care free to children ages 18 and under in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.

Anyone is eligible to participate. Children who come will receive a free dental exam and cleaning. They will also leave with a voucher for free x-rays, exam and $50 of care which may be used at Roseman Dental, the clinical practice of Roseman University College of Dental Medicine for future treatment. The voucher is non-transferable, must be used within 12 months of the event and can’t be combined with any other offers or discounts. Every $1 spent on prevention for oral health issues saves taxpayers $50 in restorative and emergency procedures for individuals who lack dental insurance or are underinsured, according to the National Children’s Oral Health Foundation.

All dental work will be supervised by Roseman University faculty members who are licensed Utah dentists. Student dentists will also provide parents with education and information about proper oral healthcare for children. Give Kids a Smile® is a national event organized by the American Dental Association. It began in 2003 as a way for dentists across the country to join with others in their community to provide dental services to underserved children. It was initially a one-day event in February and has grown to include national and local events year-round. Approximately 350,000 children receive treatment at 1,500 events with more than 40,000 people volunteering their time to participate.

The event starts tomorrow, February 7th from 9am to 4pm at Roseman Dental, 10894 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095. Walk-ins only. No appointments will be scheduled that day, all care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

