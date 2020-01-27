How to score celebrity-level swag from ECOLUXE this year

If you're ready to Let it Go, and go Into the Unknown (that's a little Elsa humor for you) then head to the Ice Castles at the Homestead Resort in Midway Utah! Brent Christensen, founder and designer, tells us each year the layout is completely different. So even if you've been before, this year will be a brand-new experience.

Slides, pathways, thrones, and tunnels await. Be sure to bundle up for the cold, and wear your snow boots for the occasionally snowy or slippery terrain. Both day or night trips are different, and each is magical. Music plays from speakers, lights brighten the dark, and there are treas like hot cocoa and cookies for purchase!