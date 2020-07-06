How to salvage your pandemic summer

I think backyard camp outs are the “new” big thing! Many families are dusting off the old tent and installing fire pits to recreate the camp feel without worrying about other people. Without a yard, you can always camp out in your living room, where it’ll never rain.

Traditional camping trips are still on the table in many regions – KOA has implemented new cleaning regulations for its rentable cabins, for instance. British Columbia mom Teresa Douglas plans on taking her family to Chilliwack Lake, taking advantage of their furnished RVs. “The RV stays there and they have all the supplies ready to go for you,” she says. “You clean it at the end and then [their staff] comes in and does a deep clean.”

Other parents are focusing on day trips to get their families active and outside, packing up portable hammocks, bikes, and kayaks. “We plan to get outdoors with a fun outing once per week for safe socially distant field trips,” says Amber Robinson, of Gainesville, Florida. On her itinerary: A drive-through safari, scalloping, hiking, biking, berry picking, and gator and bat watching.

“We bought a swing set, mini trampoline, and now just need a robot that will play with my kid,” jokes Carly Oishi, a mom of one in Chicago. With a question mark hanging over the reopening of playgrounds, beaches, and public pools, many aim to make their outdoor spaces as enticing as possible. Recent purchases among parents I polled range from the simple, like badminton and tetherball sets, slip and slides, splash pads and baby pools, to the more over-the-top, like bounce houses, zip lines, trampolines, and Swim Spas. Handy families can make their own “water parks” with PVC pipe. My family invested in an outdoor dining table in the name of dining alfresco, and if the kids work on Legos or even their Kindles outside, that counts as outside time, right?

Don’t have a yard? Colleen Ross, a New York mom of two, has gotten big returns on 6’7″-by-9’3″ patch of fake grass she purchased for $165 to give her two young kids a feel of summer even when local parks feel too crowded for comfort. Her family takes the grass to their building rooftop on nice days, she says, “which is awesome because our dining room table does triple duty as home office/home school/Play-Doh station. The kids can go barefoot if they like. We roll it up when it rains and staked it with a hammock and a couple nice planters borrowed from our neighbor.” When the weather’s crummy, they enjoy the feel of the outside, inside, sometimes using the grass as a miniature golf course. “It sounds corny, but it really transformed the space and the green (albeit fake) really boosted our spirits. We did a lot of Zoom calls with friends from our ‘new backyard,'” says Ross.

