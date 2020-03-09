How to safely greet coworkers in light of the Coronavirus

Symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, with severity ranging from mild to severe illness. In other coronaviruses, common signs of infection include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and a general feeling of being unwell.

Currently, if you haven't traveled to an infected region where there is community spread or been in close contact with someone known to have the virus, your risk is very low. If you are concerned, you can see your doctor or be screened by Intermountain Connect Care. Before you go to the doctor, call ahead and let them know about your travel and symptoms to limit potential exposure to others and avoid spreading the virus, said Kerry Palakanis, Executive Director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Connect Care service.