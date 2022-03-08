GTU Producer, Savvy Jardine, is back with a new makeup look perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Avoid the pinch and give green a try!

Savvy shared three ways you can wear green eyeshadow:

Green eyeliner or green mascara gives a subtle look that is good to try if you are first starting to experiment with color on your eyes. Green in the crease for a more natural pop. Green on the eyelid for a bold pop of color that will match your outfit.

To achieve this look, Savvy recommends using a small packing brush or even your finger to apply the color right to your eyelid. It does not have to be perfect, because you are going to use a different brush to blend the color into the crease. This makes it so the color will barely peak through when you open your eyes, complementing your eye color perfectly.

For more makeup inspo, follow Savvy on Instagram @savvy_jardine