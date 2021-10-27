How to ripen an avocado in 60 seconds and is peanut butter and jelly really good for you?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – “How to add COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet” is a question that’s been circulating among iPhone users after the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out the iOS 15.1. The new, hotly anticipated update comes with a slew of exciting new features, including SharePlay and ProRes video recording for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users. But perhaps the most useful iOS 15.1 perk is the ability to add one’s COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet. If you have no idea how to do it, don’t worry. We have easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions on how to add this crucial document to your Apple device. Reagan walks us through the process this morning.
- Plus, stress from the pandemic has people struggling to make decisions large and small, with nearly a third of adults questioning even basic day-to-day choices, according to a new report. The American Psychological Association’s “Stress in America” survey, conducted by the Harris Poll, found that 32 percent of adults are so stressed by the pandemic, they sometimes wrestle with daily tasks, such as choosing what to eat or what to wear. “Our bodies don’t differentiate where the stress is coming from. They just know we’re stressed. So when that level of uncertainty starts to overwhelm our coping mechanisms, even the smallest tasks can start to feel overwhelming,” said Vaile Wright, a clinical psychologist and the senior director of health care innovation at the American Psychological Association.
- And picking your tattoo placement is not an easy task. Once you’ve landed on what you’re getting, you have to determine where you’re getting it, and there are a lot of factors to take into consideration. Do you want the design to be visible or hidden? What size is it? Do you have other tattoos that you have to think about? The ankle, wrist, hip, fingers, on the side of the ribcage, and behind the ear are all popular placements right now, especially among celebrities, and all are great for different reasons. Sometimes when you’re feeling stuck, the best thing to do is consult with a tattoo artist. After all, they are the professionals and they weigh in on things like this all day long.
- Finally, Gap has tapped Katy Perry to not only headline the brand’s 2021 holiday campaign but to also help spread love this season. While we are used to seeing the global superstar all glammed up or in full costume, this time around, she’s dressed down in a cozy chic look for the retailer’s “All Together Now” campaign. Perry also stars in a commercial singing a rerecorded version of The Beatles’ beloved 1967 hit, “All You Need is Love,” which was inspired by a time period defined by changemakers.
- And at the end of the show, how many calories is that pb&j sandwich you love so much? Surae tells us if the all American snack is really all that good for you. And did you know you can ripen an avocado in the microwave? Nicea tells us if this foodie hack really works. Hope you join us as we dive into these fun Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.