ABC4/CW30, The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and Papa Murphy's Pizza are here to help every child have a Merry Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Mission: Help put smiles on the faces of all children this holiday season! The holidays are coming up fast and we need your help to fulfill our special mission with the U.S. Marines Corps Reserves this year by supporting our annual Toys For Tots Donation Drive, sponsored locally by Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

In the coming weeks you’ll learn more about how to help make this holiday season and Christmas special for all children and families. But right now the message we need to get out is how families in need can request help and support from Toys For Tots. The U.S. Marines Corps Reserves are acceptingn requests now thru the end of November and into early December in some areas.

You can find all the information you need on our website – abc4.com/toysfortots – how to request helps and where you can find out locations to donate later in November and early December (we’ll be accepting donations between Nov. 13 and December 17 at Papa Murphy’s Pizza locations throughout Utah; Elko, Nevada; Evanston and Rock Springs, Wyoming; and at the ABC4/CW Studio in Salt Lake City).

Visit ToysForTots.org for more information on how to request help or how to support Toys For Tots in your area.