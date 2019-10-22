How to remodel your outdated bathroom in only one day

Bath Fitter is celebrating their 35 year anniversary this year. They’ve remodeled a few bathrooms in their day!

Do you have an old bathroom that could use some TLC? Bath Fitters restores and renews the appearance of your bathroom. Their pros can help you create a bathroom that is a joy to use and a breeze to maintain.

They offer a huge selection of colors, a variety of styles and fixtures, they have custom-made products, and installation only takes one day. Bath Fitters offers hassle-free tub and shower remodels that are custom made to ensure a perfect watertight fit and better yet, their product and services are backed by a lifetime warranty!

For limited time Bath Fitter is offering 10% off up to $450 or 18 months no interest financing.

To find out more visit www.bathfitter-baths.com\

