How to remember and celebrate Juneteenth

- On Good Things Utah today – Our show is on the road! Surae and Deena are live in Cedar City this morning with all you need to know for your next staycation in Southern Utah. Plus, it’s Juneteenth. We have details about where you can celebrate the holiday here in Salt Lake City and a special airs tonight right here on ABC. And Walmart vows to move beauty products marketed to black customers out of locked displays. The company says they are trying to do their part to make positive racial change. And have you changed out of your pandemic sweats and jammies? One blogger in New York says it’s time to up your game!