With the holiday weekend coming to an end, it might be time to relax and recharge yourself for the coming week. We sat down with Angel Shannon and spoke about re-aligning your energy and tips to de-stress.

Shannon has an amazing energy that she brings to the studio. Some refer to it as “mom energy,” meaning that she is nurturing, compassionate, and non-judgemental. She welcomes all with open arms and makes people feel loved. With the hustle and bustle of daily lives and the state of the world right now, people seem to be at a loss for this “mom energy.” Shannon wants to provide the othering energy that everyone needs by sharing some tips for dealing with mothering energy everyone needs by giving advice for how to handle stress. Her first tip is to recognize it. When you get caught up in a routine, you are not focused on your own internal thoughts or feelings. Doing things with intent is a great way to focus on your personal feelings. Her next tip is to start every morning practicing gratitude. Lay in bed and think about all the things that you are grateful for and be mindful about those things in your life. People tend to get caught up in accomplishing goals and focusing on what’s next, but Shannon states “Our peace, our center, our balance, is more important than anything.” Shannon’s final tip is to create small peace prompts. Using phrases to remind yourself to stay level headed, like “Actively calm, and calmly active,” can be very beneficial. Writing it on sticky notes, your books, or your mirror are a great way to start your day off on the right foot or for a midday reminder.

Book Mama Angel through email at MamaAngellsHere@gmail.com

Facebook: Mama Angel Is Here