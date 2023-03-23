SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Instead of getting brand new cabinets, do the next best thing by painting your old ones and turning them into your dream cabinets. Doing this saves money, there is tons less work, and you can do it yourself. If you do it right you can start DIYing all around your house with things like bathroom cabinets, bookshelves and more.

Today we were joined by Amy Rowbury, owner at renew and re-do vintage market, to show us how to paint cabinets the right way. Renew and Re-do vintage is a store where she sells used and re-done furniture for cheap prices. She also does classes where she teaches in person how to paint furniture and turn your old junk into fabulous pieces of furniture. Her store is on main street in American Fork. She also sells this product called rethunk junk, it is a what they use to redo furniture and you can get your own for your home. With Rethunk Junk by Laura Furniture & Cabinet Paint. This paint is fabulous and perfect for every DIY project!!! Rethunk Junk is easy to use – professional results for even novice painters; doesn’t require special brushes; dries fast; sticks to almost everything; and has very little smell, enabling you to paint anywhere!

In her demonstration she shows the hosts how to paint cabinets the right way, so it lasts, it looks great, and turns the old into something new and cute. She also showed how to use rethunk junk to get the best results. For more information on her classes and her store checkout her social media and website. Get 10% off Rethunk junk products in her shop by mentioning GTU at the counter.