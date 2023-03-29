SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – With the cost of eggs being so high and Easter right around the corner, many people have been starting to raise their own chickens to combat this problem. Dr. David Frame, the USU Extensions Poultry Specialist and Veterinarian, joined us to talk about some important things to consider if you are deciding to take on the task of raising chickens.

The cost of eggs has been skyrocketing due to a shortage of hens, and many people have decided to take matters into their own hands by buying chickens. If anything happens to the eggs market, people who have chickens will be in the clear, which is why this trend has been becoming more popular.

When housing chickens, you are going to need coops that have plenty of room for the amount of chickens you are purchasing. Your chicken coop should also protect the chickens from harsh weather and predators that might try to attack them. David recommends the book “How to Build Chicken Coops” for a guide on how to do so. Designer chicken coops have been becoming popular because not only do they provide adequate housing for your hens, but they look good in the backyards too.

While raising chickens will allow you with eggs anytime you need, it may be costing you more money in the long run. According to David, the cost of feeding and housing the chickens costs more for people when they aren’t commercial, and while the cost of eggs are high, buying them at the grocery store might save you money and time.

For more information you can go to the Utah State University’s website at https://extension.usu.edu/.