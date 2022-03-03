As parents, it can be easy to get wrapped up in your kids’ dreams, but Kyriaki Birkeland joined us in the studio to say that it is important not to forget about your own. She hopes to show that it is possible, and even necessary, to pursue your dreams while raising young kids.

Birkeland says that it is all about balance. It is important to learn how to care for your children, while still caring for yourself. Pursuing something just for you, outside of the family, is an act of self-care. A well-cared-for mama is a better mama. She mentioned that she wants her children to see their parents working towards something and experiencing joy.

“There are so many ways to pursue dreams with young kids,” Birkeland stated. Here are things she has done:

Hire help.

Enlist family members to help.

If you can’t afford a babysitter or don’t have family around, start a babysitting swap with another mom or a neighbor so you can work a few hours a week.

Reserve one hour after bedtime every night for work.

Wake up early to work before the kids get up.

Work during nap time.

Train your kids to work with you. Start an activity time routine where they have a set activity while you work for an hour. It won’t always be smooth, but eventually, if you create a routine they will learn that a certain time of day is when you work while they play/learn.

Cartoons. Things to keep in mind: Combat negative thoughts. Inevitably doubt will get in the way. Find ways to push past it, like asking a friend to tell you what she sees, talking directly to your doubt, or taking a break to breathe or go for a walk.

Create boundaries and routines. You will never “find” time, you have to make it.

FAMILY COMES FIRST! If you have to stop or miss a day to tend to your family, do it! Just get back on the horse as soon as you can.

“No for now, not forever.” If you cannot find a way to make it work right now, it’s okay. Give yourself grace to enjoy motherhood. In the meantime, try to daydream about that goal as much as possible to keep it alive and start to steer your mind and thoughts toward the goal.

If you need support or encouragement, Birkeland says that you can always reach out to her through her website or Instagram!

Podcast: The Denmother Podcast

Instagram: @the_kyriaki

Website: thedenmother.net