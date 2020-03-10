How to protect yourself from identity theft

Whether you’re at home or in public, identity theft is something you need to be aware of. Christopher Krause joined us for Tech Time Tuesday to share a few practices to protect yourself.

He shared the story of a woman who was in a public waiting area and was making a purchase over the phone. In that interaction, she gave her name, address, email, credit card number, security code! All of this making for the perfect package for any potential hacker sitting in that same waiting room!

Christopher said what she should have done, was walk outside. Put yourself in a position where you are not around other people.

When you’re working on your laptop in public, do not use public WiFi, Christopher said use your own hot spot instead. Also, get a screen guard so people sitting next to you even, can’t see your computer screen.

Best tip, be aware of your surroundings!

Find more tips on Instagram: @techlifecoach.