How to protect your finances during a pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, so do worries about the economy and personal finances. Robert Spendlove, Zions Bank Senior Economist, offers advice on how to maintain healthy finances during a crisis.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding this pandemic and it’s natural that people have financial concerns. Over the past month, we’ve seen the stock market drop, many workers having to stay home, and some businesses being negatively impacted or completely closed. However, even during difficult financial times, there are still many aspects of our personal finances that are within our control.

One of the best things we things we do is to not let fear dictate our decision making. Panic can make us think and act irrationally, which could lead to poor financial decisions. It’s a good time to review your family budget and your financial reserves. Experts recommend having 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses on hand for emergencies. If you have a source of income, consider setting aside a portion of each paycheck to build your emergency reserves or using part of your tax refund or economic impact payment to jump-start your savings.

If you’ve lost a job or seen a reduction income, get in contact with your creditors and lenders and let them know of your situation. It really helps if you communicate with them. They may be able to help you defer payments or reduce your payments due to financial hardship. Remember, there are public resources available to help.

You can learn more about those at coronavirus.utah.gov and jobs.utah.gov.

This story contains sponsored content.