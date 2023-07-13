- On Good Things Utah this morning – Hot weather is dangerous for anyone, but babies are especially vulnerable. Whenever extreme hot weather is predicted, high temps are potentially dangerous for anyone. But your baby is especially vulnerable. Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., but there are no hard-and-fast rules about when to keep your baby indoors. The age of your baby, the humidity, your baby’s health and the planned activity all should be considered before making an in-or-out decision.
- Here’s what parents need to know about heat-related illness and injury in babies:
- Babies heat up quickly. Infants and small children have more body surface area than body mass, so they gain heat more quickly than adults. If it’s hot outside, your baby will overheat before you will.
- Babies don’t sweat as much as adults. Sweating is how the body stays cool, but in babies and young kids, the sweat glands aren’t fully mature. Babies can (and do) sweat, but sweating doesn’t cool them down as well as it cools adults.
- Children adjust to heat more slowly. You can adapt to temperature swings much more quickly than your baby can.
- Kids generate more heat than adults. Children have faster metabolic rates than adults, so when they’re on the move, they heat up quickly.
- According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, during exercise, kids generate up to 20 percent to 25 percent more heat for their body weight than adults. We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
