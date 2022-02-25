- On the second hour of GTU this morning – It’s normal to feel anxious as you follow what’s unfolding in Ukraine. Here’s how to stay informed while protecting your mental health. Thanks to social media, news reports and violent images that bombard us at all hours, we often experience what experts call vicarious trauma when a horrific event occurs, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s in our physiological nature as human beings to feel some amount of empathy and sorrow for others dealing with a traumatic event. Even though we’re not physically present, we still feel the mental health effects of what’s going on. This is applicable to any grim situation. An impending war, a relentless virus, a devastating mass shooting, you don’t have to be immersed in the crisis to be affected by it. If you are dealing with feelings of unrest, anxiety or doom right now, know that it’s completely normal. And while you may not be able to abate it entirely, there are ways to make it more manageable. Nicea shares tips from mental health experts.
- Plus, new data from a scientific “accident” has suggested that life may actually flash before our eyes as we die. A team of scientists set out to measure the brainwaves of an 87-year-old patient who had developed epilepsy. But during the neurological recording, he suffered a fatal heart attack, offering an unexpected recording of a dying brain. It revealed that in the 30 seconds before and after, the man’s brainwaves followed the same patterns as dreaming or recalling memories. Brain activity of this sort could suggest that a final “recall of life” may occur in a person’s last moments, the team wrote in their study, published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience on Tuesday.
- And the divorce drama continues for Kim Kardashian. “I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian says in new court documents amid her divorce proceedings with Kanye West. Kardashian has entered a new request to end her marriage to Kanye West. New court documents, filed on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Kardashian says West’s efforts to impede her divorce request “should be rejected.” TMZ was the first to report the news. PEOPLE has reached out to West’s rep for comment. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the documents state. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”
In our Parenting Moment Deena shares her five year old son Char's very first fieldtrip! Find out where he went and the valuable lesson that Deena learned from his young classmates. Plus, the latest on the formula recall and how many hours do moms actually spend breastfeeding and/or pumping for their babies? The numbers might surprise you.
