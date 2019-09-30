How to prevent suicide with this simple 8-step process

Resilience is defined as “the ability to adapt and recover from adversity or incidences of change that arise in life.” Progressively, youth in our state lack the ability to adapt and naturally move beyond hardships. Resilience is key to overcoming the triggers that lead to suicidal thoughts. How can we teach our youth to cope and to be resilient, and give them hope for a better tomorrow?

Life Launch Centers offers a program that does just that. Their program helps build resilience and fosters mechanisms of coping through interactive group sessions.

“In our program we really focus on teaching youth and young adults how to problem solve more effectively,” says Kristie Lemmon with Life Launch Centers.

The Resilience Model offers a road-map to dealing with hardships and overcoming adversity:

Recognize the trigger event

Emotional hijacking

Distress tolerance tools

Sensation and emotion

Stories in my head

Identify and problem solve

Go with the flow

Building connections

If you are a concerned parent, who has perhaps seen suicidal expression or ideation in your child or young adult, Life Launch Centers is offering a free consultation to address your concerns.

Please call 801-703-4830 or visit LifeLaunchCenters.com for more information.

This story includes sponsored content.