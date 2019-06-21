How to prevent learning loss this summer!

Rose Romero joined us from Sylvan Learning to inform us that it’s not too late to avoid the “summer slide.”

She said that most kids experience up to one-third of learning loss by the end of the summer. She gave us tips that you can use at home to help your kids avoid this loss.

Sylvan Learning has a guarantee on their results! So, keep your child’s mind sharp this summer and sign up for a $45 skills assessment by visiting sylvanlearning.com or calling 1-800-EDUCATE.

