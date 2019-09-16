How to prepare for an emergency while having fun

The 5th Annual Intermountain Orem Community Hospital Harvest and Preparedness Festival is coming up on September 30th and they are adding a new twist this year, focusing games and education on disaster and emergency preparedness for the community. This year’s Harvest and Preparedness Festival will run from 4pm to 7pm on Monday at the Orem Community Hospital located at 331 North 400 West in Orem. The festival presents an excellent opportunity for the public to engage in a celebration of wellness, health, and community.

The Hospital Harvest and Preparedness Festival has a multitude of activities and educational opportunities designed to assist people in the event of a variety of emergencies. From the onset of an emergency to the immediate outcome and aftermath, the festival provides visitors with vital tools and strategies to adequately handle each stage of a crisis.

Preparedness information on topics ranging from oxygen and medication management and learning how to stop a bleed to formulating strategies to take care of your kids and animals are all readily available. Even more, the festival provides ample resources to educate people on the often-distressing realities of dealing with financial and insurance related matters following an emergency. Not only does the festival offer these fantastic educational opportunities, but also has all the classic amenities, games, and activities one would expect to see at the fairgrounds!

There will be plenty of delicious food trucks, a special animal guest, and prizes and giveaways that will be focused on emergency preparedness. If you need something to keep the kids entertained or perhaps yourself, face painting, pony rides, booths and games, and even a petting zoo are all there for your entertainment.

The 2019 Orem Community Hospital Harvest & Preparedness Festival is on Sept. 30 and tickets are FREE. Get there early and take advantage of free health screenings for adults over 18, free disaster preparedness calendars, first aid kits, and pumpkins while supplies last.

To find out more visit the 2019 Orem Community Hospital Harvest & Preparedness Festival.