How to prep for the Christmas tech

On today’s Tech Time, Christopher Krause prepared us for any and all smart home gifts you may receive this holiday season. Don’t delay the fun on Christmas morning!

There are some things you should keep in mind when giving a tech gift. The first thing to think about are the “batteries not included” items. When you wrap the gift, also including a set of batteries would be thoughtful.

Any items that require extras or need to be charged beforehand, like a camera that requires a memory card, are things that can be set up in advance.

Smart home devices, like doorbell cameras or smart thermostats, can make for great gifts. Always prepare your WiFi to protect them from hacking. Christopher recommends using two different networks: one for personal use, like computers and one for security devices. This makes it easy to frequently change the password and update the devices. To keep your passwords safe, consider using apps that hold passwords. These apps use a master password to access the app, while your list of other passwords sits safely inside. This way you only need to remember one password!

For more information, find Christopher on Instagram: @techlifecoach .