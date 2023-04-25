- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s just a two-letter word, so why are we so afraid of it? Saying “no” feels so uncomfortable for so many of us. We can be scared to speak up for fear of upsetting others. We worry that hearing no feels like rejection. But for the sake of your well-being, it’s important to get used to saying no, without the guilt.
- Here’s how…Have some polite go-to phrases to pull out when you need them When we’re put on the spot, we’re far more likely to agree to something we regret. So my first practical and oh-so-simple tip is to have a few polite ‘no’s’ already at hand. It’s a good idea to put your own personal slant on them so that they sound like you.
- But here are a few examples to get you started:
- “Thanks for the invitation, I’m grateful that you thought of me. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to make it this time.”
- “I’m flattered by your interest/offer and I wish you all the best, but no thank you.”
- “Unfortunately, that isn’t going to work for me, so it’s going to have to be a no.”
- “At this time, I’m afraid I’m going to have to say no to that.”
- “I would have loved to, but I’m just too busy right now.”
- “Sadly, that doesn’t fit my schedule, I hope you understand.”
- “I’m really stretched right now, so I will need to say no.”
- “The timing isn’t good for me, but please do keep me in mind for next time.”
- Would you use any of these yourself? Tune in today as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.
