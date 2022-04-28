Licensed Health Educator, Stacy Goulding, Owner and creator of True Intimacy joined us on GTU hour 2 for Therapy Thursday.
Stacy prepares engaged couples for marital intimacy with her online class which covers research-based sexuality information with Christian values. Today she’s teaching us how to plan a successful honeymoon. Successful weddings require thought and preparation. Successful honeymoons also require thought and preparation.
Here’s what she had to say:
1) Share Expectations with your partner
2) Be present
3) Keep things light-hearted
4) Sexual Preparation.
Stacy’s class “True Intimacy” educates and facilitates the dialogue about topics like
· How to transition from limited sexual experiences into a thriving sexual relationship
· Anatomy
· Sexual response cycles
· Communication & Consent
· Basic how-tos and practical tips
Promotions:
Get 15% off the “True Intimacy” class using promocode “HONEYMOON”
Gift certificates are available and make a great bridal shower or wedding gift!
Business/social media info:
Website- trueintimacyclass.com
Facebook: True Intimacy
Instagram: @trueintimacyclass