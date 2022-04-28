Licensed Health Educator, Stacy Goulding, Owner and creator of True Intimacy joined us on GTU hour 2 for Therapy Thursday.

Stacy prepares engaged couples for marital intimacy with her online class which covers research-based sexuality information with Christian values. Today she’s teaching us how to plan a successful honeymoon. Successful weddings require thought and preparation. Successful honeymoons also require thought and preparation.

Here’s what she had to say:

1) Share Expectations with your partner

2) Be present

3) Keep things light-hearted

4) Sexual Preparation.

Stacy’s class “True Intimacy” educates and facilitates the dialogue about topics like

· How to transition from limited sexual experiences into a thriving sexual relationship

· Anatomy

· Sexual response cycles

· Communication & Consent

· Basic how-tos and practical tips

Promotions:

Get 15% off the “True Intimacy” class using promocode “HONEYMOON”

Gift certificates are available and make a great bridal shower or wedding gift!

Business/social media info:

Website- trueintimacyclass.com

Facebook: True Intimacy

Instagram: @trueintimacyclass