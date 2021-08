Lindsay Gneiting, owner of Fussy Crust Pies, visited our set today to show us how to personalize her pies. She demonstrated for us how to create a Captain America-themed pie.

Gneiting explained her process when creating a pie:

Source local ingredients Make pie filling and seal for later use. Make bottom crust, fill and freeze. Design crust. Decorate and bake.

For more information, follow Fussy Crust Pies on FB.