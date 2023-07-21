SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Barbie enthusiasts young and old, take notes! We’re going to throw the biggest party of the century. Elizabeth Jensen and her daughters, Caroline and birthday girl, Mary Ann, joined us on the show to share the secrets to throwing the ultimate Barbie-themed bash.
PARTY FAVORS:
- Dollar Tree Pink Popcorn Buckets
- Mini Barbie Figures
- Barbie Kleenex
- Barbie Stickers
- Pink Cellophane Sacks
- Grocery Store Barbie Fruit Snacks
- Walmart Barbie Socks
PARTY ACTIVITIES:
- Bingo with Barbie Shoes
- DIY Perler Bead Barbies
PARTY DECOR:
- Pink Tablecloth (sheets)
- Barbie Toy Accessories make great centerpieces & decor
BARBIE FOOD IDEAS:
- Malibu Chicken (Breaded Chicken topped with Ham & Swiss Cheese)
- BARBIE-Q Baked Beans
- Side Salad with KEN’S Dressing
- Barbie Pink Lemonade
- Rolls (Barbie is a Role Model)
- Barbie Cake (Available now at Coldstone)