SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Barbie enthusiasts young and old, take notes! We’re going to throw the biggest party of the century. Elizabeth Jensen and her daughters, Caroline and birthday girl, Mary Ann, joined us on the show to share the secrets to throwing the ultimate Barbie-themed bash.

PARTY FAVORS:

Dollar Tree Pink Popcorn Buckets

Mini Barbie Figures

Barbie Kleenex

Barbie Stickers

Pink Cellophane Sacks

Grocery Store Barbie Fruit Snacks

Walmart Barbie Socks

PARTY ACTIVITIES:

Bingo with Barbie Shoes

DIY Perler Bead Barbies

PARTY DECOR:

Pink Tablecloth (sheets)

Barbie Toy Accessories make great centerpieces & decor

BARBIE FOOD IDEAS: