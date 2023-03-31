SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Packing for a 2-week vacation requires strategy- Especially if you can only bring a single carry-on. This is something Shauna Grow had to deal with when she went on her 12-day African Safari.

Today she joined us in the studio to teach us how to look fabulous with the least amount of luggage possible. Her first tip is to wear as much as you can on the plane. Use your body as a way to get extra clothes on vacation with you. The second tip is to choose a color palate that works together. Everything you bring should be able to be mixed and matched to find different and unique outfits for each day. The third tip is to bring plenty of accessories. Accessories like scarves are a great way to change up an outfit but don’t take up hardly any room. Lastly her fourth tip is to bring minimal makeup and skincare. These are items that take up tons of room so bring as little as possible.

When Shauna went to Africa for 12 days her packing list ended up with:

4 pants

5 tops

2 jackets

3 shoes

3 socks

1 workout outfit

A swimsuit and coverup

Scarves

Pj’s

Underwear

And minimal makeup and toiletries

This is proof that her method works, and you can pack minimally for your next trip and not feel like you’re missing out on fashionable outfits. For more from Shauna visit her website and Instagram. She is an influencer and blogger who specializes in making people over 50 still feel chic.