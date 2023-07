SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- What is imposter syndrome and how it can affect you. Robin Huling, a behavior and communication consultant, joined us on the show today to discuss the commonalities of Imposter Syndrome. This can be caused by different things such as perfectionism, societal pressures and fear of failure. Huling tells us that the way to overcome imposter syndrome is by having a growth mindset. To learn more, visit her website.