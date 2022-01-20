How to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Friday eve, Utah! After haze for the day, relief is on the way from the inversion haze along with a chance for wet weather as our next storm moves in tonight into Friday. Before any wet weather arrives, today won't stray too far away from what we've had recently.

That means we'll see seasonal temperatures once again with more inversion haze. There was a little wave of relief that moved through last night, so the haze won't be as bad today compared to yesterday, but it will still result in poor air quality for our northern Utah valleys. Outside of the haze skies will be partly cloudy in the north with increasing clouds through the afternoon while southern Utah will get plenty of sunshine.