How to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Starting this week, Americans are able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government, in the Biden Administration’s ongoing effort to curb the latest, record-breaking coronavirus surge. Near the end of 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it would be buying 500 million at-home tests to give to every US household for free — a purchase that is expected to cost around $4 billion, according to senior administration official who spoke to reporters during a press call. More than 420 million tests are already in contract, as administration officials work to “finalize the contracting of the last 80 million.”
- Plus, Procter & Gamble said Wednesday that it was raising prices by an average of about 8% on retail customers next month for its Tide and Gain laundry detergents, Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets. If retailers decide to pass off any of the increases, additional household staples will be pricier for shoppers. US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, the steepest climb in prices in 39 years.
- And if your goal is to keep leafy produce and herbs fresh in the fridge for longer this year, then this simple hack is for you. Use a paper towel to absorb moisture in a bag of greens. There’s nothing worse than mentally preparing to enjoy a salad only to realize that once-fresh bag of greens has wilted and become inedible. A paper towel will help absorb unwanted moisture to keep greens fresh. As soon as you buy a new package of greens — whether it’s prewashed in a plastic bag from the grocery store or from the farmer’s market — add a paper towel to the bag to absorb any moisture and protect the produce from going limp!
- Finally, pop star Britney Spears is threatening legal action against her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, if she doesn’t stop talking about her while promoting her new book, “Things I Should Have Said.” Through her attorney, Matthew S. Rosengart, the “…Baby One More Time” singer, 40, sent a cease-and-desist letter shared with ABC News and dated Jan. 17, to the “Zoey 101” alum, 30, stating that she will not be “exploited” for her sister’s “monetary gain.” Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
