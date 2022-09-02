- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Labor Day Weekend! Spending a day at the beach can be an absolute blast. Your fellow beachgoers, however, can make it decidedly less enjoyable. “In general, etiquette is all about being mindful of other people, which certainly includes being mindful of other people at the beach,” Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of the “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast, told HuffPost. “Although you’re outside, you are not alone and your behavior can and does affect other people.” To help beach days more enjoyable for yourself and others, HuffPost asked Leighton and other etiquette experts to share some common faux pas they should avoid on the shore. Here are a few rude behaviors to avoid at the beach.:
- ENCROACHING ON OTHERS’ SPACE
- “Find a spot that is at least three paces from other’s belongings,” suggested Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “The idea here is to give others a bit of personal space. The spacing should allow for beachgoers to walk between your towel and the other towel without kicking up sand on either.” If it’s too crowded and you have to be a little bit closer to others, be extra careful as you walk by to avoid kicking up sand or otherwise disrupting their beach time. “Don’t assume other people want to talk,” said Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert, author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas. “Watch their body language and if they engage, feel free to continue. If they put their ear buds in, it’s a sign they want to be left alone.”
- BLOCKING VIEWS
- Be mindful of the people behind you as you set up your area as well. “Many beachgoers like to bring all the comforts of home,” Smith said. “This is fine so long as it does not prohibit others from enjoying the sights. Your umbrella or tent should not inhibit other people’s ability to view the water.”
- IGNORING SMOKING ETIQUETTE
- Continue to be mindful of the people around you if you decide to smoke at the beach as well. That includes paying attention to where you smoke.
- ENCROACHING ON OTHERS’ SPACE
- Plus, the Jazz have traded all-star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, in exchange for three players and three first round draft picks. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz. ESPN was the first to report Mitchell’s exit from Utah. Sexton, who played in just 11 games last season before undergoing knee surgery, will sign a four-year, $72 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Utah. There had been speculation for months that Mitchell might get moved, and it appeared the New York Knicks were the frontrunner for him. But when talks with Utah broke down, Cleveland jumped in and general manager Koby Altman added a player capable of pushing the Cavs into title contention. Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018, when LeBron James led the Cavs to their fourth straight Finals.
- And a North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids’ back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday. Where the chalkboard would usually list a child’s age, grade and teacher, and favorite things, Bukolt’s sign read, “Mom’s First Day of School” along with several all-too-real admissions, including: “I am 42 years tired.” “I’ll probably miss a school ‘theme’ day.” “I really like sleep.” And last but not least, “Please don’t ask me to volunteer, but I will buy you supplies.” “Happy ‘Back to School’ season to all the parents. May we not forget a ‘theme’ day or accidentally send our kids to the bus stop on the teacher work days, or forget to pick them up on the randomly scheduled half days,” Bukolt wrote in the accompanying caption. “May we have patience and give each other grace for doing our best!” We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more on a fun Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now