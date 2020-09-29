How to measure for a breathable, custom-fitted mask

Does your mask rub on your face constantly? Does it feel like you’re suffocating? Sizing will make all the difference. All you need is a ribbon or string and soft measuring tape.

Measuring for a Mask

Your mask should tuck in just under the chin and lightly grip the bridge of your nose to prevent slipping while talking. Start by measuring from those 2 points.

Blankets by Brian “Masks”

Brian Severson of Blankets by Brian, started making masks to contribute sewing skills to help the community. Supporting small businesses and shopping local first took a whole new meaning.

After doing extensive research and design to made a mask that feels less claustrophobic, here is what makes Blankets by Brian “masks” different.

Mask Features

Reversible. Two designs/patterns in one.

Two designs/patterns in one. Deeper cut below eyes. Helps prevent fogging with glasses.

Helps prevent fogging with glasses. Adjustable straps. You can choose your tightness, behind the ears or loop around your head.

You can choose your tightness, behind the ears or loop around your head. Large pocket of air. Reduces “claustrophobic” feeling. Reduces heat buildup making it easy to wear for hours.

Reduces “claustrophobic” feeling. Reduces heat buildup making it easy to wear for hours. High quality “quilters cotton”. CDC recommends this cotton for homemade masks.

CDC recommends this cotton for homemade masks. Double stitching on every seam. Quality that extends the life of the mask.

Ordering Online

“What if you see an out-of-stock message?” You can contact Brian via emila or social media:

Website: www.BlanketsByBrian.com

Email: BlanketsByBrian@gmail.com

Social: Facebook, Instagram @BlanketsByBrian

Beyond masks, sending a blanket to someone in quarantine is another way to show love when you can’t be right next to them!

GTU Viewer Deal

(Mask discounts are automatic and calculated at checkout)

Masks are on sale for back-to-school and GTU viewers, 30-50% off. PLUS, when you buy three masks, get the fourth FREE. Mix-n-match all styles and colors. ( No coupon needed . Discount calculated at checkout.)

This article contains sponsored content.